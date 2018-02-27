Data-driven JV aims to optimize in-port vessel operations

L to R: Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO of Kotug International and Vincent van Os, Managing Director of Marana

FEBRUARY 27, 2018 — Towage operator Kotug has established a 50/50 joint venture with Marana BV, which provides tailor made vessel optimization solutions using its proprietary databases and algorithms.

Called PortX Holding BV, the JV will be based in Rotterdam and, under the name OptiPort, will provide optimization solutions for in-port vessel operations such as towing, bunkering and similar activities.

It will combine the global resources and expertise of Kotug International and the maritime data modeling and integration expertise of Marana,

OptiPort is described "a unique and game changing optimization solution for the global nautical services industry," with "the capabilities to dramatically improve dispatch operations and bring autonomous sailing of tugs and bunker vessels one step closer."

OptiPort dynamically cost-optimizes the utilization of nautical assets, based on the applicable work schedule, weather and tide influences, and also crewing schedules.

OptiPort has a cloud based reporting solution for assistance reporting and analytics

The application is based on the latest developments in machine learning, data science and data analytics.

"This agreement represents each organization's strong commitment to provide customers with a single source for the best in port vessel optimization," commented Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO of Kotug International.

After an extensive period of testing, the first OptiPort dispatch optimization solution is about to go live in Rotterdam, one of the most complex, diversified and busy ports in the world.

"Our aim in Rotterdam is to achieve a significant reduction in the number of mobilization miles, subsequent fuel reduction and carbon emissions by smarter dispatching tugs to vessels," said Vincent van Os, Managing Director of Marana. "The dispatch solution is an applied big-data solution, which seamlessly integrates available data sources, like port management data, agency information and actual vessel positions, this integration allows us to provide the most optimal schedule for any given situation in the port."