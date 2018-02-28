Bureau Veritas now issuing e-certificates

FEBRUARY 28, 2018 — Following successful pilot programs with ship owners and flag states, classification society Bureau Veritas is now issuing both classification and statutory e-certificates. Bureau Veritas can now issue digital certificates on behalf of 52 flag states, representing 72% of the Bureau Veritas classed fleet.

Bureau Veritas says that e-certificates make life simpler for masters, ship owners and their staff as the related paperwork is time-consuming and can be expensive. E-certificates, delivered by email or accessible via the My Veristar mobile application and the Veristar Info desktop portal, reduce the administrative burden both on-board and ashore.

"With a significant number of flag states providing their support to this project we now expect to see the rapid development of e-certification," says Patrick Le-Dily, Vice-President, Legal Compliance & Regulatory Management, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. "The pace of that development should increase as more flag states come on board."

Bureau Veritas implemented the electronic signature feature of the new digital certificates working with Cert Europe, electronic signature experts. Cert Europe is certified in accordance with applicable technical requirements and specifications for class and statutory certification and supports digital certification for the Bureau Veritas Group.

In 2017, Bureau Veritas issued more than 50,000 e-certificates for different services including the inspection of shipping containers.

"We continue to digitize the class business," commented Laurent Hentges, Vice-President, Operational Excellence and Information Systems.

"Our e-certification capability now provides the industry with the opportunity to benefit from further digital efficiency – reducing administration, reducing costs and improving accuracy with peace of mind, under-written by a secured solution.

"Bureau Veritas solutions are scalable, to anticipate possible technology developments. For example e-certificates data could be moved from Bureau Veritas system into a blockchain, where the maritime data could be shared and made directly transparent to the involved stakeholders."





