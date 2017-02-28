Republic of Korea Navy takes delivery of first Daegu class frigate

FEBRUARY 28, 2017 — South Korea's defense procurement agency, Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has formally handed over the first Daegu-class (FFX-II) frigate to the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN)

Eight Daegu-class frigates are scheduled to be built, the first two by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) and ships three and four by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

The vessels mount a 16 cell vertical launch missile system and are slightly larger than the predecessor Incheon class and measure 122 m, x 14m with a molded depth of 7. 4m, and draft of 4.15 m.

The ships incorporate a range of Rolls-Royce technology.

"We are proud to be a part of revolutionizing Korean naval history with the Daegu class – the largest and most capable frigate in the RoKN to use a single gas turbine in a compact package, made possible by the modern hull design and power of the Rolls-Royce MT30 GT – in its first application outside the U.K. and U.S. markets," said Don Roussinos, President of Naval Marine, Rolls-Royce Defence.

The MT30 gas turbines for ships two, three and four are due to for delivery in the second half of this year.

Rolls-Royce MT30s are in service with the U.S. Navy's Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship and already powering the Zumwalt class.

Due to its proven reliability and unprecedented power density, this fourth generation gas turbine has been selected in single gas turbine CODLOG (Combined Diesel Electric Or Gas) configuration for the Daegu Class and the Royal Navy's Type 26 Global Combat Ship.

It is also powering the Royal Navy's new Aircraft Carriers, with sea trials nearing completion on HMS Queen Elizabeth, with two MT30 gas turbine alternators per ship.

"The MT30 has become the 'engine-of-choice' for a growing number of nations, and was recently selected for the Italian Navy's new Landing Helicopter Dock. We are expecting to announce further MT30 contracts in the near future," Roussinos added.

Rolls-Royce is also supplying four MTU 12V 4000 M53B engines per FFX-II vessel. The MTU gensets for the second FFX-II vessel will be delivered later this year. The engines have a mechanical output of 1,650 kW each. As an integral part of the CODLOG propulsion system, the purpose of the gensets is to provide both the electric power for the electric propulsion (E-motor) as well as the electric power to the switchboard for the vessel's electrical load (onboard power).

The MTU engines are delivered in partially knocked-down (PKD) condition to STX who locally assemble them in South Korea.

Additionally, the ships have Rolls-Royce controllable pitch propellers.