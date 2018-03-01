BAE Systems set to close Mobile shipyard

MARCH 1, 2018 — According to multiple local media reports, BAE Systems is winding down operations at its Mobile, AL, shipyard.

Reportedly, BAE Systems is ceasing ship repair operations at the yard effective immediately. A ship construction project at the yard will continue through the spring, but it is anticipated 155 of 170 employees will depart by the end of June.

Spokesperson Karl Johnson is quoted as citing the “prolonged downturn” in the ship repair business, primarily for vessels supporting the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico.