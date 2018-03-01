World Fuel Services to open Tampa Bay fuel supply location

MARCH 1, 2018 — World Fuel Services (WFS) is to operate a new physical marine fuel supply location in Tampa, FL.

WFS will supply fuel oil and marine diesel from Port Manatee to vessels in the Tampa Bay area.

World Fuel Services has partnered with Vane Brothers and will have two dual capacity tug and barge units to service the area.

"Valued relationships and collaboration are key, and we will continue to invest where we can work with port authorities, first class barge companies and our customers." said Joe Gowen, SVP Global Marine Supply.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, World Fuel Services is a global fuel logistics, transaction management and payment processing company, principally engaged in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land commercial, industrial and transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.