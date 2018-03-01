SEA\LNG coalition adds two more Japanese members

MARCH 1, 2018 — SEA\LNG, the industry coalition aiming to accelerate adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel, has added two more Japanese members: "K" LINE Group and Uyeno Group.

Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, TOTE, said: "Collaboration, demonstration and communication on key areas such as safety, regulation, emissions and the economic case for LNG are essential to strengthening the increasing confidence and demand required for an effective and efficient global LNG value chain by 2020. Our members in Japan are doing important work, both in the region and across the world, which contributes significantly to helping us achieve our mission."

SEA\LNG sees Japan as growing in importance as a location for LNG-fueled shipping and bunkering. Its other Japanese members include Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP), Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co., NYK Line, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Sumitomo Corporation.

In April 2017,"K" LINE Group launched a new business division devoted to the transportation of LNG and LPG, to broaden its involvement in both the upstream and downstream business of the global energy value chain.

Satoshi Kanamori, general manager of liquefied gas new business group, "K" LINE, said: "We expect long-term global demand for LNG to grow as a clean energy resource. In addition to conventional LNG transport operation, our new division will also spearhead efforts to enter new business fields, such as floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which can cope with the needs of emerging economies that require shorter lead times. Working with SEA\LNG, we hope to collaborate with organizations from across the LNG value chain to improve bunkering infrastructure and stimulate demand for LNG across the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond."

Uyeno Group provides logistics solutions for the storage and transportation of petroleum and petro-chemical products. Established in 1869 in Yokohama, the organization expanded into South East Asia early in its lifespan and operates bunker barges and shuttle tankers.

Kazutoshi Takao, executive managing officer, Uyeno Group, said: "As attitudes and regulations surrounding the marine and energy sectors transform with the times, Uyeno Group is diversifying its business offering into the clean energy business. We have a sound reputation in the safe and efficient storage and transportation of gas and petrochemical products; we look forward to engaging with Japan's growing LNG market and leveraging our decades of experience to further SEA\LNG's global mission."