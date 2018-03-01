Navy takes delivery of LCS 14

MARCH 1, 2018 — The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Manchester (LCS 14) during a ceremony yesterday at Austal USA's Mobile, AL, shipyard.

Delivery marks the official transfer of LCS 14 from the shipbuilder. It is the final milestone prior to commissioning, which is planned for May in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Delivery marks a major milestone in the life of the future USS Manchester, as she is transferred to the Navy and her in-service counter begins," said Capt. Mike Taylor, LCS program manager. "Manchester is an exceptional ship which will take her crew around the globe as they sail to protect our country. I look forward to celebrating her upcoming commissioning in Portsmouth."

Manchester is the 12th littoral combat ship (LCS) to be delivered to the Navy, and the seventh Austal-built Independence variant, to join the fleet. The Independence variant is noted for its unique trimaran hull, ability to operate at high speeds and its large flight deck size.

"The future USS Manchester is joining the fleet at a thrilling time in LCS history; LCSs are operationally proven and continue to be in high demand by combatant commanders around the globe," said Capt. Jordy Harrison, commander, LCS Squadron One (COMLCSRON ONE). "We enthusiastically welcome the future USS Manchester to LCSRON ONE and I both admire and envy the work the crew has undertaken to make this important milestone in the ship's history possible"

"To see the crew come together with Austal, Supervisor of Shipbuilding and the Program Office to celebrate this milestone is an awesome reminder of the team effort that is shipbuilding and warfighting," said Cmdr. Emily Bassett, Manchester's commanding officer.