Grand Bahama Shipyard names David Skentelbery as CEO

MARCH 2, 2018 — The Board of Directors of the Grand Bahama Shipyard has approved the appointment of David Skentelbery as CEO. In this role, he will oversee the overall direction and management of the shipyard, which provides dry-docking and afloat repairs, refits, refurbishments and revitalizations.



Skentelbery has been with the company since January 2016, initially as Chief Commercial Officer and more recently as acting CEO. He has been in the marine industry for over 40 years and has worked globally in senior management roles and board positions, both in shipping companies and shipyards.



The shipyard says that Skentelbery will play a key role in building strong relationships with government officials and other stakeholders – an important responsibility in being able to make ongoing improvements to the shipyard, further develop a highly skilled workforce and sustain the shipyard as one of the Grand Bahama's largest and most significant economic contributors.



Skentelbery will have a major focus on teamwork and producing timely and high-quality work that consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations, as well as providing opportunities to further develop the highly skilled workforce needed to perform at a high level. He will also make safety and environmental management a top priority.