Damen merges its Marine Components and Van der Velden units

MARCH 5, 2018 — Damen Marine Components (DMC) and Van der Velden Marine Systems (VDVMS) recently announced a merger and have been operating as Damen Marine Components Netherlands (DMC NL) since the start of this year.

DMC has been part of the Damen Shipyards Group since the 1980's while VDVMS has been operating as an independent part of the Damen Shipyards Group's components division since 2013.

DMC NL will be led by Steef E. F. Staal as Managing Director, Wim Knoester as Commercial Director and Peter Schipper as Financial Director.

Steef Staal, explaining the thinking behind the move, says, "This alignment means clients will have access to an increased portfolio of propulsion products in one place. At the same time, it combines the extensive market knowledge of two well-established partners, paving the way to more efficient products and services going forwards."

The well establishd Van der Velden Marine Systems branding will continue to be used as a trademark for DMC NL's rudder and steering gear products.

The duties, obligations and responsibilities agreed with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders remain unchanged as do employment arrangements,

Van der Velden Marine Systems has been a market leaders in the supply of high quality steering gear, rudders and hydraulic systems to the entire maritime sector for over 50 years. Its rudders and steering gear are known for their high quality. Wherever possible, the products are integrated in a tailor-made system.

Damen Marine Components specializes in the design and production of propeller nozzles, special towing winches and rudder installations.