Bureau Veritas names new passenger ship and ferry project leader

MARCH 6, 2018 — Classification society Bureau Veritas has appointed Andreas Ullrich as Global Market Leader, Passenger Ships & Ferries, succeeding Jean-Jacques Juenet, who retires in April.

"This is a very important appointment in an important market where understanding innovation – in new fuels, in new client focused features and, above all, in safety are paramount," said Matthieu de Tugny, COO, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. "As ship size increases, and a new breed of exploration ships take passengers into remote and cold places, we are very pleased to have Andreas on board with us to support us in promoting safety and innovation.’

Bureau Veritas classed passenger ship and ferry projects cover a wide range of innovative developments including: Sunstone’s four expedition class ships (plus six options) to be built in China; Ponant’s ice-breaking, LNG fueled, order; MSC Cruise’s LNG fueled mega ships; Scenic’s ultra-luxurious polar expedition ship; and Brittany Ferries' new LNG fueled ferry being built at Germany's Flensburger shipyard.

Andreas Ullrich graduated in naval architecture from the University of Rostock in 1989. He has nearly three decades of classification experience, principally with cruise shipping. His classification career began at GL (later to become DNVGL) in 1989. He moved through a number of roles involving responsibility for the management of cruise ship newbuilding projects and ship type manager for passenger ship. He was technical support manager for Carnival Maritime’s AIDA branded fleet and a supporting expert to the German delegation at IMO – advising on fire protection and passenger ship issues.