Alfa Laval adds connectivity to PureSOx

MARCH 6, 2018 — Alfa Laval is launching a new connectivity program for its PureSOx exhaust gas scrubbers. It says that the solution promises both simplicity and even greater reliability in SOx compliance.

The program builds on the new Alfa Laval Remote Emission Monitor (ALREM), a data reporting and storage device that is part of all new PureSOx orders and also available for retrofit.

"Customers want to eliminate hassle and downtime, so that they can spend more time performing," says Olaf Van Heerikhuizen, Manager Service Gas Systems. "Connectivity is the key, as we've already seen in ALREM projects with major PureSOx customers. The ALREM lays the groundwork for a range of data-driven services that will make compliance – and life on board – much easier."

The first service to be rolled out in the PureSOx connectivity program is one that simplifies proof of compliance and is available on all vessels where the ALREM is installed. Rather than analyzing scrubber compliance data themselves, customers receive user-friendly, graph-based reports via the Alfa Laval Touch Control system on board.

"This is immediate pain relief for customers, whose scrubbers are legally required to log around 50 data signals every three minutes," says Van Heerikhuizen. "Instead of interpreting a hundred pages of raw sensor data for just a few days of operation, they get a finished compliance summary that they can hand over directly to authorities."

If they choose, customers can also review the data for their vessel or fleet via an online portal. Accessible on a subscription basis for a monthly fee, the portal lets customers view their vessel's route and receive a SOx compliance summary for the dates they select.

The capabilities of the ALREM go beyond reporting, paving the way for additional services to come. The system can log not only the required compliance data, but also PureSOx diagnostic and performance data that can be sent to the cloud for processing by Alfa Laval analysts. This provides a foundation for condition-based maintenance services and new levels of scrubber optimization.

"In the course of testing the ALREM, we've been able to use the diagnostic information to find the root causes of an alarm and arrive on the vessel with the right parts and information to solve the issue quickly," says Van Heerikhuizen. "As the system grows more sophisticated, we'll be able to provide more predictive maintenance and help customers trim their scrubbers for even better performance and energy efficiency."