Evergreen among new carriers joining INTTRA

MARCH 7, 2018 — Ocean shipping electronic marketplace INTTRA has added four new carriers to its network, including Evergreen Marine Corporation, one of the largest container fleets in the world.

More than 60 carriers, including all of the top 10, are now INTTRA customers. In addition to Evergreen Marine, the other three carriers joining INTTRA are Namsung Shipping, which provides shipping services throughout Asia; Unifeeder, the largest feeder and shortsea operator in Europe and Caribbean operator Antillean Marine Shipping, which intends to offer services over INTTRA's network by summer.

"2017 was a tremendous year for INTTRA, with container orders growing by 12%, and the company processing 45 million container orders on its platform," said John Fay, CEO of INTTRA. "Our network growth, both in transaction volume and in participants, means we are no longer approaching the digital tipping point, the digital tipping point has arrived."

"Everyone wins when our network scales in size. Carriers joining INTTRA benefit by providing a great customer experience to shippers and by attracting more business as a result. Shippers benefit as they can book and trace containers from multiple carriers in a standard manner and through a single connection, reducing costs and errors," said Inna Kuznetsova, President and COO, INTTRA. "The expansion of our network and the introduction of new integrated solutions to digitalize key pieces of the container shipping lifecycle are all part of our larger vision to help reinvent the container shipping industry for the digital age."