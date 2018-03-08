Midship Marine delivers two high-end cats to Cancun operator

MARCH 8, 2018 — Harvey, LA, shipbuilder Midship Marine has delivered the Incat Crowther designed passenger ferries City Jet 1 and City Jet 2 to Cancun, Mexico, based operator Ultramar.

The 28 m catamarans are part of a six vessel newbuild program for Ultramar. The vessels will operate at high frequency across the enclosed lagoon adjacent to Cancun, sparing tourists a notoriously lengthy bus trip and reducing travel times by up to 70%.

The main deck cabin can accommodate 118 passengers in high-end seating. Sliding doors are fitted at both the forward and aft ends of the cabin for ease of access. The aft deck features a bathroom, electrical closet, standing room for passengers, and plenty of room for luggage.

Also featured on the aft deck is a raised engine hatch increasing maintenance space in the engine room.

As with all other Ultramar boats designed by Incat Crowther, the vessels are fitted with forward and aft hinged boarding ramps on both sides that facilitates rapid loading and unloading.

The pilothouse sits on a raised platform, affording good visibility over the bow. The roof deck features 140 external passenger seats with room for emergency life floats.

The low draft vessel is powered by two Yanmar 6HYM-WET engines pushing fixed-pitch propellers for a service speed of 22 knots at 85% MCR.



PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 91' 10" / 28.0m

Length Waterline 90' 10" / 27.7m

Beam Overall 24' 7" / 7.5m

Draft (hull) 3' 1" / 0.95m

Draft (prop or max) 3' 11" / 1.2m

Depth 6' 6" / 2.0m

Construction Marine Grade Aluminum

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil 528 gallons / 2,000 liters

Fresh Water 66 gallons / 250 liters

Sullage 264 gallons / 1,000 liters

Passengers 300

Crew 2

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) 22 knots

Speed (Max) 25 knots

Main Engines 2 x Yanmar 6HYM-WET

Power 2 x 441kW @ 2100rpm

Propulsion 2 x Propellers