ABB to supply broad range of solutions for Lindblad expedition ship

MARCH 8, 2018 — The new Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. expedition ship set for delivery from Ulstein's Ulsteinvik, Norway, shipyard in 2020 (see earlier story) will feature a comprehensive scope of ABB power, automation, propulsion and digital solutions.

The ice-going vessel will take passengers on exploration cruises in remote polar areas. Designed with a focus on safety, environmental sustainability and comfort, it will be equipped with ABB's power and automation solutions, as well as two Azipod DO propulsion units.

"We are excited to partner with ABB to help build our blue water vessel, one of the most technologically advanced expedition vessels in the industry," said Nikolaos G Doulis, Senior Vice President, New Buildings, Lindblad Expeditions. "Our selection of ABB is based on our experience of them as a reliable, innovative partner. ABB Azipod propulsion offers major safety benefits for our vessel with exceptional fuel consumption, high performance in demanding ice conditions, and remarkably improved onboard comfort."

"The emergence of a distinct market for expedition cruise ships bound for polar waters plays into two areas of ABB expertise," said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. "Electrical solutions are more reliable, efficient and environmentally responsible than their mechanical counterparts, as well as better aligned with digitalization. Similarly, Azipod propulsion achieves greater maneuverability and improves passenger and crew comfort on board, while its gearless construction reduces environmental risk."

In addition to enabling the vessel to navigate through sea ice and meet regulations for operating in Arctic and Antarctic waters, Azipod DO units require 25% less installed power than propulsors of equivalent performance.

ABB Ability System 800xA will add to the ship's efficiency and safety. It integrates power, propulsion and vessel management systems into one platform, enabling both crew and onshore teams to get a comprehensive overview of all the information needed to operate the vessel in the optimal way. All control and monitoring applications have a uniform look and feel, allowing for a more intuitive user experience.

Leveraging ABB Ability Collaborative Operations, the vessel will be connected to ABB's Collaborative Operations Center infrastructure, which monitors the performance of ABB technology on board and remotely connects operators with ABB experts. This can be particularly crucial for vessels operating in remote areas.

Ulstein holds options to build two additional ships for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. to the same design.

"We are very aware of plans to build luxury ships with sufficient ice-breaking strength to follow the course set by the great polar explorers," said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. "We are also aware that these most adventurous of owners are already planning to choose hybrid electric propulsion and integrated solutions that enable an increasing level of automation."