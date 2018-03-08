MJP names Kelsey Nemeth as Marketing Manager

MARCH 8, 2018 — Kelsey Nemeth has joined Uppsala, Sweden, headquartered waterjet propulsion specialist Marine Jet Power (MJP) as Marketing Manager. She will be responsible for overall brand development and marketing initiatives worldwide.

"I am very excited for Kelsey to join the team," said Magnus Sörenson, CEO and EVP of Sales and Marketing. "Her commercial and government marketing experience in addition to her knowledge of the marine industry will allow us to capitalize on recent successes and continue to expand marketing efforts to provide a stronger presence in the Americas."

Nemeth most recently served as Marketing Coordinator for Brunswick Commercial & Government Products, where she was responsible for developing and executing all corporate marketing efforts. Prior to Brunswick, she worked in the aviation industry where she gained insight into consumer and digital marketing strategies. She holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Alabama.