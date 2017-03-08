Ingalls awarded a further $77.5 million for USS Fitzgerald work

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived at the port of Pascagoula, Miss., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 aboard the heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf

MARCH 8, 2017 — Huntington Ingalls Inc. - Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $77,561,557 contract modification for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repair and restoration.

The vessel suffered extensive damage on the starboard side above and below the waterline in its June 17, 2017 collision with a Philippine-flagged containership in which seven sailors lost their lives.

This brings the total contracts awarded thus far for work needed on the destroyer to upwards of $327 million

This latest award will provide for additional collision repairs as well as maintenance and modernization of USS Fitzgerald.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by January 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $31,630,520; and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $7,150,259 will be obligated at time of award.

Contract funds in the amount of $31,630,520 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.