Hope fades for missing Maersk Honan crew members

MARCH 8, 2017 — Maersk said today that four crew members remain missing despite comprehensive search efforts in response to the fire that broke out aboard the containership Maersk Honam on Tuesday, 6 March.

"While search operation continues the hope of finding our missing colleagues is fading. We are in contact with their families and they know that tragically, the time passed decreases the likelihood of finding their loved ones alive. Our thoughts and prayers go to them," said Søren Toft, Chief Operating Officer of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The nationalities of the four missing crew members are: two Filipinos, One South African and one Indian. All male.

Twenty-three crew members were evacuated by the vessel ALS Ceres after the fire broke out. One is reported dead due to injuries sustained in connection with the fire. Furthermore, two crew members, one Thai and one Filipino, were in urgent need of medical care as their conditions worsened. They have been evacuated by an Indian Navy vessel and handed over to the Indian Coast Guard of Trivandrum and are now receiving medical treatment. They are accompanied by one of the evacuated Indian seafarers with local language skills.

The remaining 19 crew members onboard ALS Ceres are en route to Cochin, South West India, where medical professionals and crisis psychologists have been arranged for.

"We are doing our outmost to care for and closely follow the conditions of all evacuated colleagues. Also, we have an ongoing contact with their closest relatives," Søren Toft added.