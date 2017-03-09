Bollinger Shipyards makes two promotions

MARCH 9, 2017 — Bollinger Shipyards President and CEO Ben Bordelon has announced the promotions Jerome Eymard to the position of Director of Human Resources, and Rachael Battaglia to the position of General Counsel.

Jerome Eymard has a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources and a Master of Business Administration from Nicholls State University, and received his Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification in 2012. He joined Bollinger in 1999 and has been an integral component in the HR group's success. His leadership and management skills have helped him progress within the group and has prepared him well to assume the leadership position, says Bollinger.

Rachael Battaglia has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Nicholls State University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola University. She has over thirteen years experience in the legal field within the public and private sectors. She joined Bollinger in 2011 as a Staff Attorney, was promoted to Senior Counsel in 2016.