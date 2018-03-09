Northern Lights delivers 55,000th generator to Damen

Management from Northern Lights and Damen Shipyards recently marked the milestone delivery of the 55,000th Northern Lights generator to Damen Shipyards

MARCH 9, 2018 — Leading marine power generation manufacturer Northern Lights, Inc., Seattle, WA, recently celebrated a significant milestone—the delivery of its 55,000th generator to Damen Shipyards, at a ceremony at Damen’s headquarters in Gorinchem, The Netherlands.

The historic unit —an 80 kW Northern Lights M1066T generator set— will be installed in a new aluminum hull passenger ferry currently being built by Damen Shipyards.

Northern Lights says the generator set was the natural choice for a reliable power solution for the busy vessel. Each ferry has a capacity to seat up to 400 passengers and departs every 15 minutes during the day. The M1066 has an exclusive aftercooler, an electronic system profiler, superior PMG generator ends and is thoroughly factory tested for complete quality control.

Northern Lights, Inc. is an ISO:9001-2015 certified company whose products are distributed through a global sales and service network of over 300 dealers in more than 40 countries.