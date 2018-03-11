Awilco Drilling inks contract for newbuild harsh environment semi

MARCH 11, 2018 — Aberdeen, Scotland, based Awilco Drilling has signed a contract with Singapore's KeppelFELS shipyard covering the construction of a Moss Maritime design CS60 ECO MW semisubmersible drilling rig. The rig is designed for harsh environment use, and will be equipped and certified for drilling on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including in the Barents Sea, in water depths up to 5,000 ft.

According to Awilco, whose largest shareholder is Norway's Awilhelmsen Group, the cost for the rig delivered from the shipyard in Singapore is about $425 million. Delivery is planned for late first quarter 2021 and Awilco Drilling has also negotiated options to build up to three additional rigs of similar design.

Moss Maritime's CS60 ECO MW design is a compact version of its ultra-deepwater CS60, specially designed, configured and outfitted for mid-water operations of up to depths of 1,500 m.

"We have worked closely with Awilco to customise the CS60 for mid-water and harsh environments," said Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M. "In addition, the use of real time data in the rig's operations and maintenance will enhance its efficiency and robustness, providing a competitive advantage for harsh environment operations."

Offering a low environmental footprint, the drilling rig is designed for operations in harsh environments, including the Norwegian Continental Shelf, U.K. Continental shelf and Barents Sea. Equipped with a hydraulic hoisting system capable of two million pounds of lifting capacity, it also features an optimized 12 point thruster assisted mooring system for vessel station keeping, complete with hybrid power supply and energy saving features. The rig is also equipped with state-of-the-art digitalization, including condition monitoring systems, which will enhance the drilling efficiency and reliability of the rig, while reducing likelihood of downtime.

"We see growing activity in the harsh environment mid-water rig segment with utilization increasing, especially in the North Sea," said Awilco Drilling CEO Jon Oliver Bryce, "This will be the third semi to join our fleet. With the options to order another three rigs, we are well positioned for the market recovery. This newbuild rig will be purpose-designed with the latest technology, making it cost-effective for our customers."