GD Electric Boat gets $696 million for Virginia class long lead material

MARCH 13, 2018 — General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $696,246,000 fee modification to a previously awarded Navy contract for additional long lead time material associated with the fiscal 2019 Virginia class submarines (SSNs 802 and 803); and the fiscal 2020 Virginia class submarines (SSNs 804 and 805).

This contract provides long lead time material for steam and electric plant components; the main propulsion unit efforts and ship service turbine generator efforts; and miscellaneous hull, mechanical and electrical system components to support SSNs 802, 803, 804 and 805 ship construction commencing in fiscal 2019.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.