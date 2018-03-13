Joe Hudspeth to join BAE Systems Power & Propulsion Solutions

MARCH 13, 2018 — Joe Hudspeth is leaving his position as Vice President of Business Development at Bellingham, WA, shipbuilder All American Marine, Inc. effective March 16, 2018 and will soon be joining the Power and Propulsion Solutions division of BAE Systems as Director of Business Development, Global Marine.

"I am very grateful for the last 12.5 years I have had as part of the All American Marine family and helping grow the business as one of the top aluminum boat builders in the country," he said. "I am excited about what AAM has become and for their continued success in the future. AAM has experienced so much repeat business over the past 31 years because of how they operate and support their customers like family and that spirit will always carry on."

"Although it is difficult to lose someone of Joe's caliber, we also celebrate the opportunity that he has to take the next step forward in his career," said All American Marine's President and CEO, Matt Mullett.

"We are working hard to identify the right person to assume the responsibilities of Business Development here at AAM," he added. "We will make that introduction in the near future."