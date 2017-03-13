VIDEO: Fincantieri starts Silver Spirit stretch

MARCH 13, 2017 — Work on lengthening Silversea Cruises' ultra luxury cruise ship Silver Spirit is now underway at Fincantieri's Palermo, Sicily, shipyard, with a 15-meter section inserted in the central part of the ship.

Prior to the ship's arrival in the shipyard, 11 containers were offloaded in one of her regular ports of call, Chania, Crete. They were filled with 4,652 items from the ship – including sofas, chairs, curtains, computers, and more— that were donated for use by hospitals, nursing homes, schools and other institutions across the island.

Meantime the shipyard was busy last month outfitting the mid-body section - installing paint, pipes, cabling, insulation, HVAC ducting, fire systems, communication systems, emergency power systems, etc.

The ship cut was made March 10 and the new section inserted the following day.

Over 500 workers will spend approximately 450,000 man hours completing the ambitious project, which is due to conclude on May 5, 2018, and will see Silver Spirit lengthened to 210.7m (691.3 ft.).

When the conversion is complete, the ship will accommodate 608 passengers, up from 540, and will grow to 39,519 gross tons (from 36,009).

Here's some of what's being added: