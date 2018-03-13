Bordelon adds 65 t SMTS crane to PSV to create ULIV

MARCH 13, 2018 — With the installation of an SMST crane 60 t knuckle boom crane with active heave compensation on board the Connor Bordelon, Lockport, LA, headquartered Bordelon Marine has completed its third Ultra-light Intervention Vessel (ULIV). Following successful sea trials, the vessel is now on charter to Oceaneering to support IMR and light subsea intervention work.

By equipping the former Platform Supply vessel with the SMST offshore crane, the vessel is capable of handling, lifting and lowering equipment under rough sea conditions.

The Active Heave Compensation System installed on the 60 t knuckle boom crane compensates the vertical motions of the vessels.

The crane is identical to the crane previously delivered by Drachten, Netherlands, based SMTS (SMST Designers & Constructors BV) for sister vessel Brandon Bordelon.

Both were installed, tested and commissioned by SMST, with assistance of Huisman North America Services, at Bordelon Marine’s shipyard in Houma, LA. The vessel was originally delivered by the yard in 2013.

The equipment on all three vessels of Bordelon Marine’s ULIV fleet is similar, making operations, repairs, and inventory more efficient. The crews are able to move between vessels and remain familiar and fully competent with the vessel’s key systems.

The 60 t knuckle boom crane is part of a range of SMST offshore cranes for deck and offshore handling, varying in hoisting capacity (from 5 t up to 150 t) and winches (up to 3000 m).

The modular-based crane design is suitable for various boom configurations and enables exchange of knuckles for maximum operational flexibility.

SMST offshore cranes can be outfitted with Active Heave Compensation and can also be fitted with 3D Motion Compensation to provide a large operational window, with increased workability.