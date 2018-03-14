Environmental awareness training course launched

MARCH 14, 2018 — At a press conference held during the annual CMA Conference, Christian Mollitor of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) and Carleen Lyden Walker of North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) launched their Marine Environmental Awareness Training Program for seafarers and shoreside staff.

The groundbreaking Marine Environmental Awareness Training Program was jointly developed by the Liberian Registry, NAMEPA, Netherlands-based ProSea Marine Education, and Maritime Training Services (MTS), Seattle, WA.

The computer-based training program provides a comprehensive overview of the complex and diverse marine environment, explaining how it is impacted by shipboard waste, discharge and spills, and by shipping generally. It also covers marine ecology, environmental compliance plans and management systems, sustainable shipping and the role of the human element in pollution prevention. In addition, it provides an overview of MARPOL regulations and other relevant IMO conventions, emphasizing the importance of regulatory compliance in general.

Christian Mollitor, Vice President of LISCR, the U.S.-based manager of the Liberian Registry, says, “This program provides the training that seafarers and shoreside staff need in an era of strict environmental compliance and oversight.

“Environmental performance, regulatory compliance and safety awareness all play a vital role in the commercial success of every company engaged in the shipping industry. In keeping with its reputation as the most technologically advanced maritime administration in the world, and as part of its corporate social responsibility program, the Liberian Registry is delighted to have worked with NAMEPA, ProSea and MTS in producing this program, which provides a framework for individuals to take an active role in balancing economic prosperity, environmental quality and social awareness in the shipping industry.”

Joe Hughes, Chairman of NAMEPA, says, “This program is an excellent example of a successful collaboration to protect the marine environment. Leveraging the strengths of strong partners limits the adverse impact of shipping on the environment and is a powerful step in NAMEPA’s commitment to its mission to Save Our Seas.”

The marine environmental awareness training is suitable for use by those with a vested interest in protecting the marine environment, including all seafaring and port personnel and all office-based maritime industry staff. It is based on the IMO model course 1.38 and meets the requirements of STCW Chapter VI.

Liberia will issue a special qualification (SQ) certificate in Basic Environmental Awareness to anyone who successfully completes the course and submits an application and training certificate. Seafarers will receive an SQ sticker for their Seafarer’s Identification & Record Books. Shoreside personnel and cruise ship crew will be issued an SQ card.