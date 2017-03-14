Bibby Offshore scores subsea sector hat trick

MARCH 14, 2017 — Aberdeen, Scotland, headquartered subsea services provider Bibby Offshore reports that it has booked three separate multimillion dollar contract wins with an oil and gas super major.

The initial contract will see Bibby Offshore complete riser replacement works including a production/test riser and riser buoy connector pipe changeout at one of the major's oil fields, situated in the Central North Sea.

Engineering work for this project started in fourth quarter 2017, with dive support vessel (DSV) Bibby Polaris and a construction support vessel (CSV) scheduled to mobilize in the second quarter of this year with a reel lay spread and tensioner to deploy flexible risers.

The second award will also be carried out by the DSV Bibby Polaris, supporting operations at a Southern North Sea gas field. Bibby Offshore will install the manifold and spools required to connect a new pipeline to the platform.

Bibby Offshore CEO Howard Woodcock said: "These contract awards represent an important win for Bibby Offshore, leveraging our extensive experience in the North Sea and further strengthening our established relationship with this super major. The planning and execution of all work scopes will be done in close alignment with our client to ensure safe and efficient operations."

The third contract is with one of the global subsidiaries of the same super major. Due to start at the end of March, the project will see Bibby Offshore carry out inspection and remedial works at a gas field off the coast of Tunisia. DSV Bibby Polaris will again undertake the offshore work with support from a highly experienced project management team from Bibby Offshore's Aberdeen headquarters.

"All three projects are the result of a cross-business effort to deliver safe and competitive services, drawing on the skills and expertise of the entire Bibby Offshore team," said Woodcock. "These contracts not only demonstrate the breadth of our capabilities, but they also reinforce Bibby Offshore's successful and long-standing track record with this client, in a highly competitive marketplace."