Gulf Craft set to launch 600 passenger Seastreak Commodore

MARCH 15, 2018 — The latest addition to the Seastreak New York ferry fleet, the Seastreak Commodore, is set launch Monday, March 19. Built by the Gulf Craft shipyard in Franklin, LA, she is due to enter service in April on Seastreak's New York City commuter route.



Dsigned by Incat-Crowther and with room for 600 passengers, she will be the highest passenger capacity USCG K-class high-speed ferry in the United States.



She will cruise at 35-knots allowing Seaspeed to continue to offer the fastest available waterborne transportation option between Wall Street and Monmouth County, NJ, in under 40 minutes.

The vessel is powered four MTU 12V4000 M64 EPA Tier III main engines and will be propelled by four Rolls-Royce KaMeWa 63S4 waterjets.