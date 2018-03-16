MOL takes delivery of next generation car carrier

MARCH 16, 2018 — Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of the Beluga Ace, the first of its next generation FLEXIE series of car carriers.

Built by Minaminippon Shipbuilding, the vessel marks a major advance in functionality, with six liftable decks, compared with two on conventional car carriers, allowing it to more effectively meet demand for carriage of more diversified vehicles and high and heavy cargo.

Measuring 199.9 m x 32.2 m, the vessel can carry 6,800 standard passener cars.

The vessel features a rounded bow shape that will minimize wind resistance and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by about 2% compared to current car carriers. The new shape is the result of joint research by MOL, MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd., and Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen) Inc.

Externally, the hull livery features a large "MOL" and stylized letter "A", representing a global brand of "MOL ACE (MOL Auto Carrier Express)." MOL says the white line "expresses the company's determination to connect its long history of customer service to the future in a seamless manner"