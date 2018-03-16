VIDEO: Oceanco delivers world's largest DynaRig sailing yacht

All 2,900 square meter of sails can be set in seven minutes

MARCH 16, 2018 — Alblasserdam, Netherlands, based superyacht specialist Oceanco has delivered the world's largest DynaRig sailing yacht, the 106.7 m (350 ft) three-masted sailing yacht Black Pearl. She is also reportedly the world's largest privately owned yacht. That private owner, according to multiple sources, is Russian billionaire Oleg Burlakov, who sold his natural gas company Burneftegas for $1 billion.

Dykstra Naval Architects designed Black Pearl's three 70 meter (230ft) DynaRig carbon masts and sailing system. The sail area is subdivided into smaller lesser-loaded sails and they can be set or furled by pushing a button. Astonishingly, all 2,900 square meter of sails can be set in seven minutes.

BMT, Nigel Gee collaborated with Oceanco to create Black Pearl's hybrid propulsion system as well as other onboard systems such as waste heat recovery.

In addition to the state of the art DynaRig system, other features of Black Pearl include single level engine room, a hybrid propulsion installation and regeneration mode when under sail.

Type Steel Hull and Aluminum Superstructure

Length 106.7 m / 350 ft

Beam 15 m / 49 ft

Speed 17.5 knots / up to 30 knots under sail

Exterior Design Ken Freivokh Design / Nuvolari Lenard

Interior Design Ken Freivokh Design / Nuvolari Lenard / Villate Design Naval Architecture Oceanco / Dykstra Naval Architects

Owner's Rep Derek Munro - Yacht Consultancy