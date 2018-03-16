Maersk reports cargo fire on U.S.-flag containership

MARCH 16, 2018 — Maersk Line reports that 20:50 EST yesterday, the Maersk Kensington, a vessel owned and operated by its U.S. flag subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited (MLL), reported a container on fire in a cargo hold while en route from Salalah, Oman, towards Suez.

Maersk Line says that all 26 crew members are safe and accounted for and the fire is reported to be contained.

Safety measures were taken immediately. The crew reacted swiftly and as per procedure, by release of CO 2 into the cargo hold to contain the fire.

The cause of the container fire is currently unknown. However, initial investigation indicate there is no link between the cargo in the cargo hold where the fire began on Maersk Kensington and the cargo in the cargo hold which caught fire on Maersk Honam on March 6, 2018. MLL, in coordination with Maersk Line, will investigate the matter thoroughly in cooperation with all relevant authorities.

Maersk Kensington is currently at anchor outside the port of Salalah, and is getting assistance from shore. The vessel is carrying 3,518 containers (corresponding to 5,616 TEU). In case of cargo delays all impacted customers will be contacted directly.

Maersk Kensington was built in 2007. It has a nominal capacity of 6,188 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), and sails under U.S. flag.