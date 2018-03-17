Navy repair contracts for Vigor, Detyens Shipyards

MARCH 17, 2018 — It was a Happy St. Patrick’s Day for Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, OR, and Detyens Shipyards, Inc., North Charleston, SC, who in separate awards won contracts for repair work on U.S. Navy ships.

Vigor Marine will receive a $35 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract to prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements in support of upcoming dry-docking selected restricted availabilities (DSRA) for DDG 51-class destroyers. This contract will support the dry-docking and facility support requirements for a DSRA and includes dry-docking support, office spaces, warehousing, lay-down, security, crane support, utilities, galley services and other ship’s force support.

The DSRAs will be performed at Vigor’s facility in Seattle, WA, with completion by September 2020.

Meanwhile on the U.S. East Coast, Detyens Shipyards Inc., has been awarded a $9,125,537 firm-fixed-price contract for a 42-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189). The work will include JP-5 contaminate tank painting, diesel fuel marine contaminate tank painting, king post cracking repair stations 4&6, starboard main engine 12K overhaul, main switch board circuit breaker repair, thermograph and switch board and motor control cleaning repair, wire way collar repacking, evaporator replacement, walk in freezer box installation replacement, Gaylord hot water tank install, smoke stack indicating system, life boat davit inspection and testing, life boat inspection and testing, rescue boat inspection and testing, and rescue boat davit inspection and testing.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $9,695,190. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, and work is expected to be completed by June 19, 2018.