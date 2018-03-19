Smart Play: Wartsila to acquire Transas

MARCH 19, 2018 — In a move to speed its digitally connected Smart Marine Ecosystem vision, Wärtsilä will acquire marine navigation solutions leader Transas in a transaction valued at EUR210 million.

The deal, which is expected to close this quarter, would bring together two companies with a shared vision of creating a “smart” platform that digitally connects all stakeholders across the entire supply chain, through applications that are secure, smart and cloud-based. The goal of the platform is to increase safety and efficiency, while minimizing the impact on the environment.

“Combining Transas with Wärtsilä will bring the Smart Marine Ecosystem many steps forward,” says Roger Holm, President, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. “We can now connect Wärtsilä’s product portfolio, the biggest in the Marine industry, with Ship Traffic Control, Simulators, Navigation solutions and fleet operation solutions from Transas. The combined package will further improve the way a vessel can sail in the most cost efficient and environmental friendly way for our customers,” adds Holm.

Transas CEO Frank Coles, who has often embraced the role of digital disruptor in the maritime space, says joining Wärtsilä was an exciting opportunity to shape the future of maritime transport. “The Transas team has significant competences in technology, along with a globally recognized leadership position in navigation, simulation and traffic control systems,” says Coles. “Adding these to the extensive, world leading Wärtsilä portfolio of services and products, provides an unparalleled opportunity for a new ecosystem for maritime operations.”

In a recent podcast interview with Marine Log, Coles outlined his vision for safer, more efficient, more environmentally friendly maritime transport by leveraging AI to provide decision support to the mariner and other stakeholders.

Transas, which has current net sales of EUR140 million, is a leader in marine navigation solutions that include complete bridge systems, digital products and electronic charts. The U.K.-based company is also a leader in professional training and simulation services, ship traffic control, as well as monitoring, and support. Transas leverages the latest in machine learning and AI to create a unified cloud-based platform for managing operations across the entire marine ecosystem.

Transas’ workforce of approximately 1,000 employees will be integrated within Wärtsilä’s Marine Solutions business. The large base of software engineers will play a key role in assisting Wärtsilä with the development of smart products and a digital platform.

Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine Ecosystem is a vision whereby smart vessels connect with smart ports and beyond to deliver three fundamental industry benefits: maximizing the use of resources and operational efficiency, minimizing environmental impact and risk, and achieving the highest levels of safety and security. Through data integration, greater connectivity and cloud-based technology, Wärtsilä aims to resolve inefficiencies in the shipping sector resulting from overcapacity, sub-optimal fuel consumption, and waiting times at ports and other high-traffic areas.