MDI to represent Spain's Indar Electric Marine Division

MARCH 19, 2018 — Larry Hairston, President of Slidell, LA, based Marketing Development International (MDI) reports that the company has signed a marketing and sales representation agreement with Indar Electric (Marine Division) of Spain. MDI will represent Indar throughout the continental United States.

With over 70 years of experience, Indar is a leading manufacturers of medium and large scale electric motors and generators used in marine propulsion, auxiliary and power plant applications.

Indar's electric motors and generators are known for their high robustness, reliability and performance, specialized in achieving minimum vibration and noise emission levels and space saving in the engine rooms.



Indar has extensive experience in furnishing electric motors and generators for shipbuilding segments such as dredging, passenger, research and oceanographic, offshore, Navy and Coast Guard, and others.



Marketing Development International has been providing marketing and sales services to the marine industry since 1995. MDI represents a variety of U.S. and foreign based client companies that furnish marine products to the U.S. shipbuilding industry. In addition to Indar Marine MDI client companies include IEM Marine, Bagby Elevator Company, Geislinger Corporation, R.W. Fernstrum, TNF Interiors by INEXA, and Hamann AG.