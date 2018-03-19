Lloyd's Register acquires cyber security specialist

MARCH 19, 2018 — Lloyd's Register has acquired cyber security specialist Nettitude. Founded 1n 2003, Nettitude is a leading provider of cyber security, compliance, infrastructure and managed security services. It employs 140 cyber security specialists globally.

The acquisition strengthens LR's existing broad portfolio of cyber security services covering certification, compliance, training, auditing and security consulting to now include penetration testing, information security consulting, managed security services and incident response.

Together, Nettitude and LR now provide a complete suite of cyber security assurance services to help clients identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from cyber threats.

The need for cyber security solutions and growth in cyber security is driven by three broad areas:

Alastair Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd's Register said: "This is an important acquisition for Lloyd's Register to enhance our capability in assuring the increasingly complex supply chains in which we operate. Information and operational technology security is a key concern for our clients across all sectors, as we see increasing dependencies on technology and challenges created by Industry 4.0."

Nettitude Founder and CEO Rowland Johnson said: "The combination of Nettitude's focused cyber security capability and LR's ability to execute across a broad range of sectors will make a formidable partnership. As the worlds of information technology and operating technology collide, the need to build integrated cyber security solutions will become essential. LR's geographic reach, and vision for how technology and data will influence industry will supercharge Nettitude's growth, and provide significant synergies to LR's clients and partners."