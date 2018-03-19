Moose Boats wins San Francisco Fire Department contract



MARCH 19, 2018 – Moose Boats, San Vallejo, CA, has been awarded a San Francisco Fire Department contract for the construction of a M2-38 CBRN dive and fire rescue vessel which is set to go into operation in the third quarter of this year.

The aluminun catamaran vessel will be powered by twin Cummins QSB6.7 425hp turbo diesel propulsion engines with Hamilton HJ292 water-jets will power the M2-38 aluminum catamaran.

Serving primarily as a dive and rescue boat, the M2 will be outfitted with a integrated dive/recovery platform and a bow ladder for beach rescues.

The vessel was 75% funded by FEMA's FY2015 Port Security Grant Program and to meet its Homeland Security role, it will also be equipped with a Hale fire pump, flowing in excess of 1,500 gallons per minute of fire suppression water, radiation detection equipment and CBRN positive pressure cabin filtration.

A heavy-duty push knee will enable the M2-38 to come in contact with larger vessels and San Francisco's many piers.

The boat will be equipped with a wide range of electronics including a Simrad multifunction navigation screen, radar and 3D side scan sonar, L3 AIS, FLIR stabilized thermal imaging camera, Icom communications radios and an OTS diver recall system.