Navy eyes block buy of two Ford class aircraft carriers

MARCH 19, 2018 – The Navy today issued an RFP to Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding Division seeking detailed pricing on the costs of a block buy in FY2019 of the next two Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers.

"This opportunity for a two-ship contract is dependent on significant savings that the shipbuilding industry and government must demonstrate," said James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research development and acquisitions.

The move was applauded by Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Wittman and Wicker serve as Chairmen of the House and Senate subcommittees that oversee the Navy and Marine Corps.

"The RFP released by the Navy today is a great step towards strengthening the Fleet. A dual procurement allows the U.S. Navy to build to a fleet of 12 aircraft carriers more quickly as prescribed by the FY18 National Defense Authorization Act – which established that the Navy should maintain 355 ships, including 12 aircraft carriers," Rep. Wittman said. "This dual buy would be beneficial to both the taxpayers and to our maritime industrial base as it shows that Congress is committed to the thousands of workers who build and maintain aircraft carriers every day. Smart acquisition has the potential to save $2.5 billion. We need to give the Fleet the ships it needs to meet the challenges of today and prepare for the threats of tomorrow."

"The bottom line is that this block buy will save billions for taxpayers, and the Navy is now on an accelerated timeline to meet its 12-carrier requirement," Sen. Wicker said. "I want to congratulate Secretary Spencer and his team for their bold leadership on setting this plan in motion. They have my full support, and I am confident that America's world-class shipbuilders and suppliers are up to the task."

Matt Hildreth/HI