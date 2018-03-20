VIDEO: Containerships collide in Karachi

At least 21 boxes went into the watr

MARCH 20, 2018 — The Karachi Port Trust is investigating an incident in which two containerships collided yesterday at Karachi's South Asia Port Terminal (SAPT).

According to local media reports, the Hapag Lloyd vessel Tolten collided with the berthed Zodiac Maritime vessel Hamburg Bay. [As one of the two vessels was berthed, purists would consider this an allision, definedby Merriam-Webster as " the running of one ship upon another ship that is stationary."]

At least 21 containers went into the water and operations at the terminal were temporarily suspended as efforts began to recover the boxes.