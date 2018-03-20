Danish Maritime Fair promises a packed program

MARCH 20, 2018 — The Royal Danish Navy Band will provide a festive opening, when this year's Danish Maritime Fair opens its doors in Copenhagen on Wednesday, May 2 at 9.00 am.

The event runs through Friday, May 2, and hundreds of exhibitors will be ready to showcase their products while a number of maritime events will take place in parallel with the fair.

The first of these will be "High Tech/IT Bilateral Cooperation in the Marine Sector," a Danish-Polish maritime workshop taking place in the small conference hall located near the entrance of the Lokomotivværkstedet exhibition center where the Danish Maritime Fair takes place. The keynote speaker is Marek Magierowski, Undersecretary of State for Economic Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Poland.

At 9.30 am, the high-level international Opening Oceans Conference, starts in the large conference hall at the opposite end of Lokomotivværkstedet. The conference is hosted by the Nor-Shipping fair and is the first event Nor-Shipping has chosen to host outside of Norway. Speakers include leaders from both Danish and foreign shipping companies, international organizations and high-level representaives from the political world.

The official opening of the Danish Maritime Fair takes place in the small conference hall at 11.30. The keynote speakers are Anne H. Steffensen, Director General and CEO, Danish Shipping, and Jenny N. Braat, Managing Director, Danish Maritime.

While the majority of the exhibitors at the fair are from Denmark, there are also a large number from abroad, including three Turkish shipyards.

Danish Maritime Technology Conference

At 1.00 pm, the Danish Maritime Technology Conference, organized by Danish Maritime, gets under way. On its first conference day, the focus will be on autonomous shipping, digitalization and blue ocean economy, while energy efficiency and alternative fuels will be the main themes the following day.

The calendar is packed for the remainder of the week and includes a number of workshops, a reception and a major networking dinner.

You can get all the details and register HERE





