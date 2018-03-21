MAN and HHI-EMV to build new test engine facility

Test engine in Ulsan will be connected to MAN Diesel & Turbo's Copenhagen research and control center

MARCH 21, 2018 — MAN Diesel & Turbo is collaborating with its two-stroke licensee, HHI-EMD, to build a new test engine facility. The new venture aims to expand MAN Diesel & Turbo's R&D test capacity and strengthen its development of dual fuel gas engines.

Lars Juliussen – Senior Manager and Head of MAN Diesel & Turbo's Diesel Research Center, Copenhagen – said: "The testing of our engine technology is an essential part of our continued pursuit of delivering the marine segment's best two stroke engines. This new test set-up will enable us to further advance our pursuit of highly reliable and environmentally-friendly technology with a strong focus on cost-competitive gas engines and related equipment."

The test and gas facility will be located in Ulsan, Korea at HHI-EMD's works and is scheduled to begin operation in early 2019.

Supporting MAN's digitalization strategy, it will be the first test engine with online remote control. It will be connected to MAN Diesel & Turbo's Copenhagen research and control center, enabling MAN research engineers to closely follow and enhance the testing of future engine technologies.

"This marks a new, exciting chapter in MAN Diesel & Turbo's long history and we are very happy to work with Hyundai, our long-time licensee," said Juliussen.

ME-GI Pump Vaporizer Unit

The new test engine set-up will also feature MAN Diesel & Turbo's own ME-GI Pump Vaporizer Unit (ME-GI PVU), an innovative cost-efficient high-pressure LNG supply unit that makes fuel gas supply system installations significantly more compact – reducing both cost and weight.

The ME-GI PVU is designed to pressurize and vaporize the LNG fuel to the exact pressure and temperature required by ME-GI engines. Gas pressure is controlled via control of hydraulic oil flow to the pump, ensuring a very rapid and precise control of the LNG supply to the engine. Separate control of each pump head provides full redundancy.

Additionally, the ME-GI PVU is governed by a control system – including supervision and safety functions –that feature a high degree of integration with the ME-GI engine control system.

The ME-GI PVU was recently launched by MAN PrimeServ, Copenhagen and is available in five different sizes covering MAN Diesel and Turbo's two-stroke ME-GI engine programme.

HHI-EMD

The engine and machinery division of shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, HHI-EMD was founded in 1978, and produced its first marine engine the following year – an MAN B&W 7L55GF type. Based in Ulsan, Korea, the company achieved an aggregate output of 150 million BHP within two-stroke engine production in 2015.