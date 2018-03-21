VIDEO: Capsized general cargo ship adrift in English Channel

MARCH 21, 2018 — France's Maritime Prefecture for the Channel and North Sea has been responding following the capsizing of the 2,289 dwt Maltese flag general cargo ship Britannica Hav after it was in a collision with the Belgian flag trawler Deborah.

The incident was reported by the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) of Jobourg around 15:40, yesterday. The collision occurred about 50 nautical miles (100 km) to the north-east of Cherbourg.

The seven crew members of the freighter evacuated the ship aboard two life rafts and were recovered by the Deborah and were subsequently evacuated by a French Navy NH90 helicopter. The captain of the fishing vessel sustained a slight head wound but did not wish to be evacuated.

The Britannica Hav sustained a breach in its port side and four 15 m x 20 m hatch covers separated from the vessel and are adrift

The freighter had 48 tons of light diesel fuel on board and a slight oil sheen has been observed around the vessel. A pollution response vessel was set to be on scene by this afternoon, local time.

The Maritime Prefecture has been in consultation with the owner of the freightert (which, according to the Equasis data base is Raadal, Norway, based Hav Bulk AS) on mitigating the hazard to navigation posed by the drifting hull and hatch covers.