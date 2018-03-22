MTU Series 4000 completes IMO Tier III certification testing

MTU Series 4000 with SCR for workboats: Customers benefit from an integrated concept for IMO Tier III and EPA Tier 4 comprising an MTU drive and SCR system

MARCH 22, 2018 — Rolls-Royce reports that the latest generation of MTU's Series 4000 engines, equipped with the SCR system for ships, has successfully completed IMO Tier III certification tests.

Representatives of ABS, BV, DNVGL, KR, NK, LR and RS tested the 20-cylinder version, which was awarded approval as also being representative of the other versions of the engines. This means that the engines now comply with the emission regulations in accordance with IMO MARPOL Annex VI, IMO Tier III.

With a variety of technical advances to the turbocharging system, the combustion process and the injection system of the engines combined with MTU's new SCR system, NOx emissions have been reduced by 75% compared with IMO II and particulate emissions by 65% compared with EPA Tier 3. An additional diesel particulate filter is not required.

For yachts and patrol boats the engines are currently available from MTU as 12, 16 and 20-cylinder versions for a power range extending from 2,160 to 3,900 kW. The first yacht to be fitted with an IMO Tier III propulsion system from MTU (2 x 16V Series 4000 M73 engines + 2 x SCR systems) is currently under construction at the Istanbul-based Bilgin Yachts shipyard. The 80 m long megayacht is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2019.

For work boats such as tug boats and ferries, MTU will gradually be introducing IMO Tier III and EPA Tier 4 compliant engines onto the market as 12, 16 and 20-cylinder versions covering a power range from 1,119 kW to 3,220 kW. These work boat engines will thus offer a 45 per cent increase in output compared with the predecessor versions and will thus be the only high-speed work boat engines delivering an output of up to 3,220 kW.

In addition to power ships output and environmental compatibility, life-cycle costs were also a key focus during the development of the new MTU engines.

As a result of improving the operating efficiency of the turbocharger, it was also possible to reduce fuel consumption by a further 5 per cent compared with the predecessor model. MTU has already delivered the first EPA Tier 4 propulsion systems for new catamarans operated by the WETA (Water Emergency Transportation Agency) in California (see earlier story).