Tidewater adds two to leadership team

MARCH 22, 2018 — Offshore support vessel operator Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) yesterday announced two additions to its leadership team, appointing David Darling as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and Mark Parker as Vice President, Corporate Taxation.

Darling joins Tidewater with over 24 years of domestic and international human resources experience, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Gulfmark Offshore, Inc., where he was the Human Resource Director since 2007. Prior to Gulfmark, he served in executive human resources roles with Rigdon Marine and a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company. He has has additional offshore vessel industry experience as a Vessel Master and Operations Manager.

Darling earned his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Brenau University and his Master of Science in Human Resources Management and Labor Relations from the New York Institute of Technology.

Parker joins the company with over 13 years of experience in domestic and international accounting and taxation. Prior to his appointment with Tidewater, he served as Senior International Tax Manager for Rowan Companies Inc. since 2008, where he was responsible for global tax planning. Before joining Rowan, he held several senior tax consultant roles with Deloitte Tax LLP.

Parker earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from McNeese State University and his Master of Science in Tax Accounting from the University of New Orleans.