Massive spending bill includes $3.3 billion more for Navy shipbuilding

Senator Rand Paul posed with the 2, 232 pages of the Omnibus Spending Bill: Navy shipbuilding measures come in around page 268

MARCH 23, 2018 — The 2,232 page omnibus spending measure just passed by both the House and Senate, formally the ‘‘Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018," provides $23.8 billion for Navy shipbuilding, $3.3 billion above the Navy request. The additions include one more Littoral Combat Ship, bringing the total for FY 2018 to three, rather than the one requested.

The bill also includes $150 million for the Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker program under the Navy Shipbuilding and Conversion budget.

However, nothing is certain until the measure is signed into law and this morning President Donald Trump tweeted this:

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.

Provided President Trump, in fact, signs off on the legislation, here's the Navy shipbuilding line up (AP signifies Advance Procurement):

Ohio Replacement Submarine (AP) $861,853,000;

Carrier Replacement Program (CVN 80) $1,569,646,000;

Carrier Replacement Program (CVN 79) $2,561,058,000;

Virginia Class Submarine $3,305,315,000;

Virginia Class Submarine (AP) $2,145,596,000;

CVN Refueling Overhauls $1,569,669,000;

CVN Refueling Overhauls (AP) $75,897,000;

DDG–1000 Program $216,968,000;

DDG–51 Destroyer $3,357,079,000;

DDG–51 Destroyer (AP) $90,336,000;

Littoral Combat Ship $1,566,971,000;

Amphibious Ship Replacement $1,800,000,000;

Expeditionary Sea Base $635,000,000;

LHA Replacement, $1,710,927,000;

Expeditionary Fast Transport $225,000,000;

TAO Fleet Oiler $457,988,000;

TAO Fleet Oiler (AP) $75,068,000;

Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ship $76,204,000;

T–AGS Oceanographic Survey Ship $180,000,000;

Ship to Shore Connector $524,554,000;

Service Craft $62,994,000;

Polar Icebreakers $150,000,000;

For outfitting, post delivery, conversions, and

first destination transportation, $489,073,000;

Completion of Prior Year Shipbuilding Programs $117,542,000