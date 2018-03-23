Qatari Coastguard orders nine more vessels at Turkish shipyard

MARCH 23, 2018 — BMT and Turkey's ARES Shipyard (ARES) report that the Qatari Coastguard has signed an order for an additional nine vessels. The order was officially signed during DIMDEX (Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference) last week.

The new order covers three 48 m ARES 150 HERCULES Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and six 24 m ARES 80 SAT Special Operations Support and Fast Attack Craft, all of which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

"Our partnership with ARES goes from strength to strength and we're very much looking forward to working with the team to deliver these vessels," said BMT Managing Director John Bonafoux.

ARES Shipyard Chairman and Executive Director Kerim Kalafatoğlu said: "We've signed this new contract even while the previous contract is in force and deliveries are in progress; showing the client's trust in ARES and our reliable program partners like BMT."

Privately owned ARES Shipyard Inc. specializes in the manufacture of Military & Para-Military and Commercial Vessels, predominantly from advanced composite materials and aluminum,