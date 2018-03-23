Podcast: EBDG's John Waterhouse discusses design, technology trends

MARCH 23, 2018 — This year, naval architectural and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) will mark its 30th anniversary. Over that 30-year span, the Seattle-based, employee-owned company has built a solid portfolio of commercial vessel designs. In particular, it enjoys an envious reputation among ferry owners and operators for striking a balance between innovative and practical solutions.

The firm’s stature continues to grow with work on new classes of ferries for the iconic Staten Island Ferry, North Carolina, and the State of Texas among others, as well as feasibilities studies for converting Washington State Ferry’s Jumbo Mark II Class to all-electric propulsion and the use of fuel cells in passenger vessels on San Francisco Bay.

Marine Log recently sat down with John Waterhouse, the firm’s Chief Concept Engineer, to discuss the company’s history, the challenges for naval architects today, and some of the current technology trends in the maritime space. You can listen to the interview by clicking on the arrow below.