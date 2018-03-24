Navy oiler goes for repairs at Vigor Marine

Navy oilers, such as the USNS Yukon (T AO 202) are "mobile gas stations," refueling Navy ships and carrying jet fuel for aircraft carrier operations

MARCH 24, 2018 — Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, OR, was awarded a $7,198,004 firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) for a 42-calendar day shipyard availability for the midterm availability of USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200).

Under the contract, the 677.5 ft x 97.5 ft Navy oiler will undergo gravity drain line replacement, forward peak tank sounding tube replacement, tank deck cargo fuel piping maintenance, non-skid replacement, miscellaneous steel repairs, starboard main engine overhaul, main engine fuel injectors rebuild, main engine turbo charger overhaul, auxiliary boiler replacement, various pump overhauls, galley booster heater installation, lifeboat repair and maintenance, deck tile replacement, sliding block chain replacement, carpet replacement, air conditioning inspection and repair, and refrigeration system service. The contract (N3220518C4005) includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $7,661,124.

The USNS Guadalupe, like other oilers in its class, is used to refuel Navy ships at sea, as well as carry jet fuel to support aircraft carrier operations. Built by Avondale Shipyards, Inc., New Orleans, LA, the oiler is fitted with two Colt-Pielstick 10 PC4.2 V 570 diesels, with a total of 34,442 hp.

The repair work will be carried out in Portland, OR, and is expected to begin on May 21, 2018 completed by July 1, 2018.