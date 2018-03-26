VIDEO: Spending measure funds new maritime academy training ships

MARCH 26, 2018 — The 2,232 page omnibus spending measure just signed into law by President Trump provides the Maritime Administration with $300 million for the National Security Multi Mission Vessel Program (NSMMV).

The vessels are designed to replace the aging fleet of training vessels at the nation's maritime academies and to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in times of national emergency.

The first ship is intended to replace SUNY Maritime's aging Empire State and the academy's President, Michael Alfutis, tweeted:

Coming soon to @MaritimeCollege - new training ship! New Federal budget contains $300million for design and construction! Hope to see new ship at Olivet Pier in 2022! Let's get started cutting some steel!

The ships will carry each carry 600 cadets and 100 officers and crew and have been designed by Herbert Engineering and you can download a recent presentation on the vessel given by Herbert's Eugene Van Rynbach HERE.