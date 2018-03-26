Coldharbour retains ClassNK to gain Japanese BWTS type approval

MARCH 26, 2018 — U.K. based ballast water treatment system specialist Coldharbour Marine, has engaged Japanese classification society ClassNK to assist in the process of obtaining Japanese type approval for its system, which is based on inert gas generation, from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The system Coldharbour system is fully type-approved by IMO, with testing undertaken by both the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyd's Register. It also has U.S; Coast Guard Alternate Management Systems acceptance and is currently undergoing the full U.S. Coast Guard type approval process. However Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism approval is a requirement for all foreign companies in the marine sector seeking to sell their products to customers in Japan.

The type approval process, as required by Japan's Ship Safety Law and the Marine Pollution Prevention Law, will involve an independent assessment and verification of Coldharbour Marine's technology as well as type approval of the product itself. An inspection of the company's manufacturing plant in Linby, Nottinghamshire, in the UK may also be required.

"This is a key step in establishing our commitment to the Japanese market," said Andrew Marshall, Coldharbour Marine Chief Executive. "This market is very important to us for a number of reasons. Japanese owners control the world's second largest fleet, including many of the vessels for which our technology is ideally suited. Japanese owners control large numbers of bulkers, tankers and LNG carriers, which are all key target markets for us. Three of the world's 10 largest owners are Japanese.

"In addition, Japanese shipbuilders are at the premium end of the ship construction market, appreciating high quality, technologically advanced ship hardware like ours. Our approach to business matches perfectly with the Japanese ethos of excellence and fit-for-purpose technology."

Marshall said that Coldharbour had engaged in Japan's type approval process in direct response to a number of requests from large Japanese ship-owning groups, among whom its unique treatment technology had already caught attention.

Marshall believes that the type approval process in likely to take about two months.

Key features of the Coldharbour GLD ballast water treatment system are that treatment takes place in-tank and in-voyage and without the need for any form of in-line filtration. This approach ensures no disruption to terminal operations during ballasting and no risk of re-growth of marine organisms on long ballast voyages. With the GLD system, large vessels arrive at terminals ready to load or off-load ballast without the risk of delay caused by BWTS operational difficulties.