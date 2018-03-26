SHI Smart Ship Solution gets ABS Cyber Safety certification

MARCH 26, 2018 — Classification society ABS has granted a Certificate of CyberSafety Compliance for shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Smart Ship Solution, demonstrating adherence to the ABS Guide for Cybersecurity Implementation for the Marine and Offshore Industries and ISO 27000 series, IT Security Control Code of Practice.

The goal of SHI's Smart Ship Solution is improving vessel efficiencies using real time data from hull and equipment sensors in collaboration with land-based technical and fleet managers. Real time data transfer between ship and shore facilities, to enable automated operations, presents a growing cybersecurity challenge for the marine and offshore industries.

"SHI Smart Ship Solution was successfully tested and evaluated for compliance with the ABS Cybersecurity Guide," said Paul R. Walters, Director of the Global ABS CyberSafety program. "As a global leader in marine cybersecurity, ABS is pleased to be working with SHI to ensure the next generation of vessels is better equipped to address the increased level of cyber risk they will certainly face."

"Gaining the ABS Certificate of CyberSafety Compliance is an important first step to apply the Smart Ship Solution in the marine and offshore industries." said SHI Ship and Offshore Performance Research Center Vice President, Dr. Dong-Yeon Lee. "Through the ABS/SHI Joint Development Project, SHI is proud to acquire the world's first ship system ABS Certificate of CyberSafety Compliance."