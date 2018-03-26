VOC recovery system promises big fuel savings for AET Tankers

MARCH 26, 2018 — Wärtsilä is to supply its Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) recovery technology, LNG fuel gas handling systems and the auxiliary engines for two new shuttle tankers being built for Singapore based AET Tankers at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.

The ships will operate on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as the primary fuel, but VOC – the gas evaporating from the oil cargo tanks – will also be utilized as fuel by mixing it with the LNG, reducing the vessels' bunkering needs. This is made possible by Wärtsilä's VOC recovery system, which provides the potential for savings of over 3,000 tons of fuel each year per vessel.

The ground-breaking technology for creating a fuel mix of LNG and recovered VOC, both for the two-stroke main engine and the four-stroke auxiliary engines, is expected to ignite the interest of tanker fleet owners around the world.

"Wärtsilä is once again ahead of the curve with its VOC recovery technology, which was a key consideration in the award of this contract," says Timo Koponen, Vice President, Vice President, Processing Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "The fuel savings efficiency of the system enables a fast pay-back time, while the reduction in emissions of CO2 equivalents is as much as 40 percent when compared to conventional solutions

Wärtsilä's scope of supply for each of these ships includes the VOC recovery plant, the liquefied VOC fuel tank, the fuel mixing unit, the LNG fuel tank and fuel supply system, the gas valve unit (GVU) and two Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in the autumn of this year.

The 277 m long, 125,000 DWT tankers will operate mainly for Statoil, the Norwegian state owned energy company, in the North Sea.